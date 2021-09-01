Mixed feelings in El Paso about looser Texas gun limits

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A new Texas law allows most people age 21 or older who haven’t been convicted of a felony can carry a holstered handgun in public without undergoing any training or getting a permit. Supporters of the law that took effect Wednesday, including Gov. Greg Abbott, laud it as a necessary to allow people to more easily defend themselves without government interference. But critics worry about loosening gun restrictions further in a state that has had more than its share of mass shootings is reckless. In the West Texas border city of El Paso, where a gunman killed 23 people at a Walmart two years ago in a racially motivated attack, people have mixed feeling about the new law.