MMSD expands masking requirement to include outdoors at elementary, middle schools

MADISON (WKOW) -- In their ongoing effort to combat COVID-19, the Madison Metropolitan School District will now require students, staff and visitors to wear masks at all times on school grounds, whether indoors or outdoors in elementary and middle schools.

According to a post on the district website, the decision comes as a response to the rapid spread of the delta variant, which saw 93 new cases daily in Dane County by the end of August.

"This local data is consistent with what is being experienced nationally, as school districts across the country have been forced to send large numbers of unvaccinated students home to quarantine only days after the start of their school year," the district said in the release.

With children under the age of 12 still not eligible for the vaccine, the district felt this measure is necessary to keep students safe. The mandate is in place for the first quarter of this school year, and the district will monitor the situation going forward for any potential changes.