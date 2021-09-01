MMSD superintendent eases students nerves ahead of the first day of school

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students in the Madison Metropolitan School District head back to school on Thursday and Friday.

This week on Wake Up Wisconsin, Dr. Carlton Jenkins, the district superintendent, appeared on the show to talk about the safety measures the district has in place to keep students and staff healthy during the pandemic.

"We're going to continue with some of those mitigation strategies that we put in place like asking students based upon local health CDC, and our medical advisors about washing hands, safe distancing from other individuals continue to wear a mask, we have a mask on indoors," he said.

Students will also notice some changes.

"We're also starting off this first term asking K-8 to have a mask on outdoors for safe playtime," said the superintendent.

Dr. Jenkins said it's OK to feel nervous as we head back for a new year, but he is confident in the safety measures his district has in place.

"We're just excited. You know, and it's okay to be excited about it. It's okay to have a little anxiety about it. We'll all get over it once we see one another."