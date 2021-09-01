Near month-long trial set in Halderson case

MADISON (WKOW) — Hours after Chandler Halderson appeared in court and plead not guilty to all charges related to his parents' deaths, a trial date has been scheduled.

According to online court records, the nearly month-long trial begins in January. Jury selection is scheduled for January 3, with the trial beginning on January 4. It is scheduled to end on January 28.

Halderson is facing two counts each of the following charges: first degree intentional homicide, false information on kidnapped/missing persons, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse.

Halderson was originally charged on July 15 with the death of his father, Bart Halderson. Then the second set of charges were filed on August 25 for his mother, Krista Halderson, whose remains were identified on July 30. Halderson originally reported his parents as missing on July 7 but was arrested the next day for providing false information.