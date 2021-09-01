New online site launched to help people get child tax credit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The government is collaborating on a new internet site to help more Americans apply for and receive the expanded child tax credit. The credit provides a monthly payment of as much as $300 per child and was part of the coronavirus relief package. Code for America says its developed GetCTC.org in collaboration with the White House and Treasury Department. The goal is to provide a straight-forward, online form that can be accessible via mobile phones for people who are not legally obligated to file taxes to apply for the tax credit because they don’t earn enough money.