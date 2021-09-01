Nobody injured in UW campus laboratory fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department reports no injuries after a fire flared out of a laboratory oven in the Wisconsin Energy Institute Tuesday.

According to an incident report from the MFD, several plastic items meant to be cleaned in an autoclave were put in an oven by mistake. When a lab worker noticed smoke pouring out of the oven, they opened it to check on it, and the rush of oxygen from the room only fueled the fire.

Lab workers attempted to use a dry chemical extinguisher to no avail, forcing a full evacuation from the building around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. The building sprinkler system kept the fire from raging out of control until MFD crews could extinguish it in full.

The fire department said that there was no significant damage to the building and nobody was hurt.