Officials warn of unemployment insurance phishing scam

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsinites should treat any text messages about unemployment insurance with caution, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) warns.

In a press release, DATCP said it has gotten reports of a phishing text that impersonates the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), or a similar agency. The texts allegedly claim there is a problem with an account and that benefits will discontinue if a link in the text isn't clicked to reset the account ID and password.

In reality, phishers are trying to get personal information in order to steal identities or money. DATCP recommends deleting the texts and not clicking the links.

There are several ways to tell if communication is from DWD: