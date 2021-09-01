Packers and Saints to play week one game in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE (WKOW) -- After Hurricane Ida swept through New Orleans, leaving much of the city without power, the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will be taking their week one matchup east.

According to a report from Jeff Duncan and Amie Just of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the game will take place at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville at 3:25 p.m. on September 12. Jacksonville is the nearest NFL venue to New Orleans that is not already hosting another event.

Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Houston's NRG Stadium are both hosting home games that week, and the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium is hosting a concert.