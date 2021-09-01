Paramedic who was hospitalized with COVID-19 urges others to get vaccinated

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A paramedic who chose not to get vaccinated and spent a month in the hospital with COVID-19 is encouraging other first responders to get the vaccine.

Cory Spankowski was released from Aurora St. Luke's in Milwaukee. He spent a month in the hospital's intensive care unit.

He told WISN-TV he quickly came to regret his decision to wait to be vaccinated.

"I thought that it couldn't happen to me, so why do I need a vaccination?" Spankowski said. When asked if he waited too long, Spankowski replied, "Absolutely."

Now, Spankowski says he will get vaccinated as soon as he can.