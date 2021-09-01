Police: Missing Milwaukee girl found with Dane County felon

MIDDLETON (WKOW) - Authorities say a Milwaukee girl missing for weeks was found with a convicted felon in Dane County after police used cell phone pings and social media posts to locate her in Middleton.



The thirteen-year-old girl was listed July 23 as missing and possibly in danger by Milwaukee Police, the Wisconsin State Patrol and non-profit groups.



A criminal complaint against Andrew Stoltz, 23, of Middleton states Milwaukee Police's attempt to geolocate the child's cell phone led to the dispatch of Middleton Police officers to several neighborhoods Aug. 13.



The complaint says information on Snapchat narrowed the search to a home on High Road.

Court records state officers were able to reach the girl on her cell phone and directed the teen to leave the home. Authorities say Stoltz was at the home and was subsequently arrested.



The complaint says the child and Stoltz met over Facebook and he came to Milwaukee, picked the girl up and brought her to Middleton.

The complaint charges Stoltz with criminal damage to property, alleging Stoltz flew into a rage during the time the child was with him and smashed her cell phone. Assistant Dane County District Attorney Rachel Kibbe says additional charges against Stoltz are expected.

In addition to having a previous felony conviction, Stoltz was out on bail during his time with the girl for allegedly sexually assaulting an acquaintance earlier this year. Stoltz was also free on bond in another criminal case. In that case, he allegedly sent sexual photos to a child he believed was fourteen.



In the latter case, Stoltz's bail conditions barred him from any unsupervised contact with minors.

A court commissioner Tuesday set Stoltz's bail at $5,000. Stoltz previously posted $1,000 to secure release from the Dane County Jail in his other, open criminal cases.

A Milwaukee Police spokesperson declined comment on Stoltz's arrest, citing his current prosecution. A Middleton Police spokesperson has yet to respond to requests for comment from 27 News.

According to the criminal complaint, Stoltz told the girl he shot a gun in the air near a Dubuque bar in 2017, got in trouble for having sex with a former girlfriend who consented, and sent a girl nude photos.

Records show the 2017 incident involved Stoltz using a flare gun to shoot at the bar's building after being denied entrance.