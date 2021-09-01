Skip to Content

Remnants of Ida slam east coast

New
9:48 pm Top Stories

NEW JERSEY (WKOW) -- Dramatic video is surfacing of devastating storm damage after tornadoes and torrential rain hit the Delaware Valley Wednesday evening.

Video shows homes leveled by a tornado in Mullica Hill, New Jersey. The community is just south of Philadelphia.

Our ABC affiliate WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reports no injuries have been reported in South Jersey at this time.

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for New York City. That was in effect until 11:30 p.m. EDT.

Video from Louis Armstrong Stadium shows heavy rain making its way into the home of U.S. Open Tennis tournament in New York City.

Author Profile Photo

WKOW

More Stories

Skip to content