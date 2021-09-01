Remnants of Ida slam east coast

NEW JERSEY (WKOW) -- Dramatic video is surfacing of devastating storm damage after tornadoes and torrential rain hit the Delaware Valley Wednesday evening.

Video shows homes leveled by a tornado in Mullica Hill, New Jersey. The community is just south of Philadelphia.

Our ABC affiliate WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reports no injuries have been reported in South Jersey at this time.

Tornado rips through Mullica Hill. Roofs were ripped off several homes, a couple of homes were decimated, right now no report of any serious injuries. @6abc pic.twitter.com/G1UqbaSaJ8 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) September 2, 2021

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for New York City. That was in effect until 11:30 p.m. EDT.

Video from Louis Armstrong Stadium shows heavy rain making its way into the home of U.S. Open Tennis tournament in New York City.