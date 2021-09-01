Remnants of Ida slam east coast

Remnants of Ida slam east coastNew
NEW JERSEY (WKOW) -- Dramatic video is surfacing of devastating storm damage after tornadoes and torrential rain hit the Delaware Valley Wednesday evening.
Video shows homes leveled by a tornado in Mullica Hill, New Jersey. The community is just south of Philadelphia.
Our ABC affiliate WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reports no injuries have been reported in South Jersey at this time.
A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for New York City. That was in effect until 11:30 p.m. EDT.
Video from Louis Armstrong Stadium shows heavy rain making its way into the home of U.S. Open Tennis tournament in New York City.