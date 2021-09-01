Summerfest entry requires COVID-19 vaccination or negative test

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- You'll need to show you've been vaccinated against COVID-19 or had a negative test within 72 hours in order to get into Summerfest, which begins Thursday.

"We were in somewhat of a spot. Because some bands were demanding X and others were demanding Y. And so we were really put into a spot where we needed to make a decision. So that we could accommodate everyone," Summerfest president and CEO Don Smiley told WISN-TV when asked about the decision to require the vaccinations or negative tests.

Smiley said they've had some ticket buyers ask for refunds because of the mandates, but fewer than he expected. People who asked for those refunds did get them.

"I would prefer to sacrifice some attendance for a very safe, healthy, well run, organized event," Smiley said.

Masks will also be required in any indoor spaces on the Summerfest grounds.