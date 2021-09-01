Vos contract for election review to cost $676,000

MADISON (WKOW) -- The details of a contract between Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and former state supreme court justice Michael Gableman to review the November 2020 election became public Wednesday.

According to a copy of the contract provided by the Assembly Chief Clerk's office, the legislature will pay the firm Consultare, over which Gableman presides, a total of $676,000. The Assembly's organization committee approved using taxpayer money to conduct the investigation on a 5-3 party-line vote Monday.

A spokesperson for Vos did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for an interview with the speaker and/or comment on the contract's details.

Dozens of court challenges and recounts in the state's two most populous counties have maintained President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes.

The contract includes a line-by-line item breakdown of how the money is to be spent by Gableman. Under the agreement, $325,000 is set aside for a "data analysis contractor."

Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), who chairs the Assembly's Elections Committee, has previously called for an Arizona-style audit where outside contractors review ballots and voting machines. Brandtjen issued subpoenas ordering the Brown and Milwaukee county clerks to turn over ballot and voting machines used last November.

Lawyers for the legislature have determined twice those subpoenas are only valid if Vos signs them; Vos has since said he won't sign Brandtjen's subpoenas but will give the green light to subpoenas Gableman might seek.

The U.S. Department of Justice has warned states that giving third-party contractors access to voting machines could violate federal law. Clerks have also expressed concern turning over voting equipment could cost local governments who'd then have to replace the machines due to a chain of custody breach.

In a video posted Tuesday, a liberal activist posing as a conservative recorded her interaction with Senator Ron Johnson, who did not appear to know he was being recorded.

Johnson told the activist, Lauren Windsor, he believed Trump lost the November election because fewer Republicans voted for the former president, noting the vote totals for GOP state Assembly candidates compared to Trump.

The contact pays Gableman a total of $55,000; it also allows Gableman to hire five additional investigators and pay each of them $25,000.

Under the agreement, Gableman has the authority to hire outside lawyers with a budget of $50,000. Gableman also received $50,000 to cover court reporting costs, $25,000 to cover travel expenses, and $15,000 for "communications" related to the investigation.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau is currently in the midst of its own review of the election with its results expected to be presented later in the fall.