Whitewater to require masks in city-owned facilities

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- In line with guidance from the CDC, the city of Whitewater is requiring employees and visitors to wear masks in city buildings, effective immediately.

According to a news release from city spokesperson Cameron Clapper, the new mandate applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The city is also making an effort to ensure social distancing during open meetings.

Whitewater will also provide opportunities for remote meeting participation to maintain physical spacing.