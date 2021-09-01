Wisconsin pilot helps evacuate hundreds of Americans and Afghan refugees

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Chris Janusiewicz, a commercial pilot, recently helped evacuate more than 200 Americans and Afghan allies out of the turmoil of the Middle East and back to the United States.

The White House reports so far more than 120,000 people were evacuated to safety. To pull off this feat, the Department of Defense activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF), meaning 6 U.S. airlines provided 18 aircrafts to help get people out of Afghanistan.

Chris Janusiewicz of Green Bay was part of that effort but for security reasons, Chris can't name the airline he flew with or any specific locations.

"We did not actually go to Afghanistan. We somewhere in the Middle East, somewhere in Europe, and then my company, and I would pick them up with these other various locations," said Janusiewicz.

"When Chris first mentioned to me that he was going to be flying to help with the Afghan evacuation and to help Americans. I immediately just felt like, No, you can't that's, that's not that's too dangerous," said Chris' wife, Kelly Peterson-Janusiewicz.

However, Kelly said she soon realized her husband never shied away from danger in his 20 years in the U.S. Air Force.

"He's the kind of person who would jump into harm's way to save Americans to help anybody in this world; other than a terrorist," said Peterson-Janusiewicz.

Chris said the flight was uneventful except for a moment when the refugees mistook Europe for America.

"They were all cheering when they landed here because they thought they're in the United States. Most of these people had never been on a plane before. The flight attendant had to remind them 'no, we've got about 10 more hours to go.' So, it was kind of entertaining," said Janusiewicz.

After several hours, Chris' flight safely arrived in Washington, D.C and Kelly said she's still in awe of the selflessness and bravery of her husband.

"I see him as a hero. I've seen what he's done throughout his military career. Now as a veteran to go and fly and help military personnel, troops, soldiers, everyone in the world makes me so proud," said Peterson-Janusiewicz.

However, Chris said the true heroes are those who were stationed in Afghanistan over the last two decades and those who paid the ultimate price.



"Most of the credits goes to the guys in the theater, and the guys that have been going to Afghanistan for 20 years and fighting these enemies," said Janusiewicz. "I believe around 2500 will never see their kids again. The hero part is a huge team effort and I'm one little part of the equation."

Three years after Chris joined the U.S. Air Force, September 11 happened and so he spent most of his military career battling the war on terror. Now this is Janusiewicz's final fight. He said he can finally put that battle to rest.

"The majority of my career involves something regarding Afghanistan. So now, I got to see it from a different perspective, instead of a combat perspective," said Janusiewicz. "Now, I was in a humanitarian relief effort. Nobody's going to agree on how the evacuation did but it is nice to see a 20-year war finally ending."

The White House reports up to 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan.