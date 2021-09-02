Argentine fans return to stadiums after 20-month absence

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Few places in the world have soccer fans more passionate than those in Argentina. And few have been denied a live view of their teams for so long due to the pandemic. It’s been 20 months since the government banned spectators at stadiums. They’ll finally get their chance next week when Argentina plays a World Cup qualifier against Bolivia. President Alberto Fernández has authorized spectators for the match, though fans will be allowed to fill only 30% of the usual 70,000-spectator capacity of the Monumental Stadium. It will be a test of whether fans can safely return as the pandemic appears to wane in Argentina.