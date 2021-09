MADISON (WKOW) -- The second-ranked Badgers volleyball team remained unbeaten on the young season with a sweep of Dayton (25-13, 25-19, 25-23).

Dana Rettke led Wisconsin with 11 kills. Grace Loberg and Devyn Robinson each had 10. The Badgers hit .389 as a team.

Wisconsin improves to 3-0 on the season. Dayton is now 2-2.

The two teams will meet again Friday at 7 p.m.