Biden blasts high court failure to block Texas abortion curb

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Joe Biden is criticizing the Supreme Court's decision not to block a new Texas law banning most abortions in the state.

He said Thursday he is directing federal agencies to do what they can to "insulate women and providers" from the impact.

Texas law SB8 will significantly impair people’s access to the health care they need—particularly for communities of color and individuals with low incomes.



We are deeply committed to the constitutional right established in Roe v. Wade and will protect and defend that right. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 1, 2021

Hours earlier, in the middle of the night, a deeply divided high court allowed the law to remain in force in the nation's biggest abortion curb since the court legalized the operation nationwide a half-century ago. The court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others.

The Texas law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks and before most women know they're pregnant.