Black Lives Matter signs vandalized in Monona

MONONA (WKOW) -- Monona police chief Brian Chaney Austin says his agency is investigating vandalism to several Black Lives Matter yard signs.

The vandalism happened along S. Winnequah Road. The chief says the vandals used black spray paint or something similar to cover up the message on the signs.

"These acts of vandalism will not be tolerated by this community," Chaney Austin said in a post on the Monona Police Department's Facebook page. "Those who committed these offenses will be held responsible. Hopefully as a result, the offender(s) will be able to help restore the physical and emotional damage caused by their actions."

Police will be providing additional, directed patrols to the impacted areas.

Anyone with information about the vandalism can submit tips to the City of Monona or Madison Area Crime Stoppers.