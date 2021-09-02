Brewers notch fourth straight win despite another shortened start from Anderson

SAN FRANCISCO (WKOW) -- The Brewers' bullpen pitched seven strong innings after starter Brett Anderson was forced to leave with another potential injury, propelling the Brewers past the Giants 5-2, clinching a series win.

Anderson received a mound visit from team medical staff after Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford drilled him in his pitching shoulder with a 103 mph line drive in the bottom of the second inning. Anderson stayed in to finish a scoreless second but exited the game afterward.

Hunter Strickland, Justin Topa, Daniel Norris, Brad Boxberger, Jake Cousins and Josh Hader finished out the game, with Norris credited for the win. Topa's 2021 struggles continued, as he entered in the fifth inning and lost a two-run lead, narrowly avoiding allowing more runs.

The rest of the bullpen turned in scoreless innings, including two from Strickland, who has developed into a vital cog in the Brewers' excellent pen. Hader notched his 29th save in 30 opportunities.

On the offensive end, centerfielder Lorenzo Cain provided much of the firepower, with a two-run single in the second inning off of Giants ace Kevin Gausman, as well as a solo home run in the ninth. Jace Peterson and Willy Adames drove in Milwaukee's other two runs.

The Brewers wrap up their season series with the Giants Thursday afternoon, with the game airing exclusively on YouTube. Eric Lauer (4-5, 3.61 ERA) will take the mound for the Crew, while Giants rightie Logan Webb (8-3, 2.65 ERA) looks to continue a spectacular second half.