Crisp start to the day with a comfortably mild finish
MADISON (WKOW) - As kids head back to class in the capital district, they'll need the long-sleeves to start the day.
SET UP
We have a strong area of high pressure overhead causing clear skies. Overnight, the heat escapes into the air causing temperatures to drop. During the day, lots of sunshine causes a quick and significant warm up.
The high will weaken as a low moves in bringing rain chances before the end of the work and school week.
TODAY
This morning is the coolest we've been in more than two months with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.
Afternoon highs will be seasonal in the upper 70s with mostly to partly sunny skies.
TONIGHT
Increasing clouds and not as cool in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY
Mostly cloudy and cooler with a high only around 70° and a few, spotty light to moderate showers expected.
A few more showers are possible at night, too.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY
Mostly sunny in the upper 70s.
LABOR DAY
Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain at night.
TUESDAY
Partly sunny with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 70s.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny in the mid 70s.