Crisp start to the day with a comfortably mild finish

MADISON (WKOW) - As kids head back to class in the capital district, they'll need the long-sleeves to start the day.



SET UP

We have a strong area of high pressure overhead causing clear skies. Overnight, the heat escapes into the air causing temperatures to drop. During the day, lots of sunshine causes a quick and significant warm up.



The high will weaken as a low moves in bringing rain chances before the end of the work and school week.

TODAY

This morning is the coolest we've been in more than two months with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Afternoon highs will be seasonal in the upper 70s with mostly to partly sunny skies.

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds and not as cool in the upper 50s.



FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy and cooler with a high only around 70° and a few, spotty light to moderate showers expected.



A few more showers are possible at night, too.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny with isolated showers possible and highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny in the upper 70s.



LABOR DAY

Mostly to partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.



Chance of rain at night.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a chance of rain and highs in the mid 70s.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny in the mid 70s.