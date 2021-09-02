DA: Girl killed outside game likely struck by police fire

SHARON HILL, Pa. (AP) — Investigators say it’s likely police fired the shots that killed an 8-year-old girl outside a high school football game near Philadelphia last week. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer issued preliminary findings in the investigation Thursday in what he said was an attempt to be transparent with the community. He says investigators had determined shots were fired on the street outside the football stadium, with at least one fired in the direction of three Sharon Hill police officers who were monitoring the crowd as it left the football game. Stollsteimer said the officers returned fire, likely striking four members of the crowd, including 8-year-old Fanta Bility, who was killed.