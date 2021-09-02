Evers explains how you can donate to Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers announced several ways to donate to Afghan refugees currently living at Fort McCoy in Tomah, asking Wisconsinites to help those in need wherever they can.

According to a news release from Evers' office, Catholic Charities of La Crosse, Team Rubicon and the American Red Cross all have donation opportunities available now.

“Wisconsinites have a proud tradition of rolling up our sleeves to help our neighbors when times are tough, and since learning folks leaving Afghanistan would be coming through Wisconsin, Wisconsinites have been asking what they can do to help,” Evers said in the release.

Many refugees weren't able to bring luggage or other personal items when evacuating Afghanistan, so the need for donations is high. For health and safety reasons, groups running donations prefer new, clean items, which will also speed up necessary processing.

Catholic Charities of La Crosse has a list of items needed at Fort McCoy here. Businesses with excess clothing, footwear and other necessities to donate can contact Team Rubicon at resttlementsupport@teamrubiconusa.com, and you can contribute to the American Red Cross here.

The donation effort is being coordinated Gov. Evers Administration through Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families.

The Department of Children and Families website will be update as more donation locations and groups are identified.