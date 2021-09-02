Flood Warning issued September 2 at 11:12AM CDT until September 3 at 10:36AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued September 2 at 11:12AM CDT until September 3 at 10:36AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River at Necedah.
* Until late tomorrow morning.
* At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 15.7 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 8:00 AM CDT Thursday was 16.8 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage late
this afternoon and continue falling to 10.6 feet next Thursday
morning.