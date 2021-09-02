Flood Warning issued September 2 at 3:42AM CDT until September 3 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The Flood Warning continues for

the Yellow River at Necedah.

* Until tomorrow morning.

* At 2:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 2:00 AM CDT Thursday was 17.1 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this

afternoon and continue falling to 10.7 feet by Wednesday evening.

* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6

feet on 05/21/2017.