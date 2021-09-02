Flood Warning issued September 2 at 3:42AM CDT until September 3 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Flood Warning issued September 2 at 3:42AM CDT until September 3 at 8:30AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WIUpdated
The Flood Warning continues for
the Yellow River at Necedah.
* Until tomorrow morning.
* At 2:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 16.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 2:00 AM CDT Thursday was 17.1 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage this
afternoon and continue falling to 10.7 feet by Wednesday evening.
* Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.6
feet on 05/21/2017.