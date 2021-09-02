Former Badgers running back upset as Paul Chryst sidesteps disciplinary process

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Badgers running back remains upset he was tossed off the team without having a chance to give his side of the story on a dormitory fight, as UW head football coach Paul Chryst sidestepped a disciplinary process to dismiss the player.

Chryst kicked freshman scholarship athlete Loyal Crawford, 18, off the team days before the team's Saturday season opener against Penn State. Another running back was also suspended from the team for involvement in the fight.

"Loyal's disappointed that he didn't have a chance to go through the process," Crawford's attorney, Chris Van Wagner says. "Even though he had involvement in an altercation, he didn't have the chance to give his side of the story."

Crawford himself also expressed that in a tweet earlier this week.

UW Police says Crawford was cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct while armed. Police say Crawford grabbed a knife during the fight but did not use the weapon. The other player was not cited. Police say no one was seriously hurt.

Van Wagner says he's represented many student athletes and in most cases UW's disciplinary process takes place to determine any fault and assign consequences. Van Wagner says the process was formalized in part over the notion allowing a coach to have nearly complete discretion could lead to lenient outcomes.

Van Wagner says miscommunication over Crawford's contact information foiled attempts by Chryst to reach Crawford before Chryst's decision to dismiss him. Van Wagner says he understands Chryst's use of his authority.

"I don't think it was any effort by Coach Chryst to act without hearing from Loyal ," Van Wagner says. "How long can you wait when you're getting ready for your home opener? You need to act."

But Van Wagner says the disciplinary process affords more equity.

"If the athletic code has some substance, some meaning, an athlete accused should be given a chance while in limbo to have some fair proceedings," Van Wagner says.

"Once we were made aware of the details of the incident in question, the Student-Athlete Discipline Policy was enacted and both student-athletes were immediately suspended and notified," says Director of Football Brand Communications Brian Lucas. "A police investigation took place in the ensuing days.

Loyal Crawford has been removed from the team (by Coach Chryst) for his role in the altercation."

On Twitter, Crawford maintained the fight resulted after he was attacked by the teammate. Sources tell 27 News other football players videotaped the skirmish.

Van Wagner says Crawford will need to withdraw from UW-Madison after his scholarship funds were stripped.

Even though the UW Athletic disciplinary process became moot after Chryst's action, Van Wagner says Crawford still faces possible repercussions from a student disciplinary process.



Van Wagner says he hopes the academic and criminal justice system matters can be resolved to allow Crawford to enroll in another school and pursue football again.