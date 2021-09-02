Gov. Evers welcomes students back to class

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers continued his rounds of welcoming students and teachers back to class.

His statewide tour landed him in Madison at Toki Middle School on Tuesday.

State Superintendent of Schools Jill Underly joined the governor.

Underly told 27 News it is important for students to learn face-to-face in order to build relationships. She added the Department of Education will continuously adjust to make schools safe for everyone.

Underly and Evers also stopped at Granite Ridge Elementary School in Cottage Grove as well as two schools in Milwaukee on Thursday.