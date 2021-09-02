Greek music great Mikis Theodorakis dies at 96

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Mikis Theodorakis, the beloved Greek composer whose rousing music and life of political defiance won acclaim abroad and inspired millions at home, has died. He was 96. His death Thursday at his home in central Athens was announced on state television and followed multiple hospitalizations in recent years, mostly for heart treatment. Theodorakis’ prolific career that started at age 17 produced a hugely varied body of work that ranged from somber symphonies to popular television and the film scores for “Serpico” and “Zorba the Greek.”