Home on Madison’s east side hit by gunfire

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating a shooting that sent gunfire into a home on the city's east side.

Police say they received a report of shots fired in the 200 block of N. Marquette St. around 5:30 a.m. Thursday. Once they arrived, they found a home had been hit by bullets while people were inside. No one was hurt.

This is the third report of gunfire in the Darbo-Worthington neighborhood in the last two weeks. On August 18, officers say neighbors reported hearing several gunshots. On August 19, a man was shot twice.

If you have any information. contact Madison Police at 608-255-2345.