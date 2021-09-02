Labor Day events and travel spark concern with health experts

MADISON (WKOW) -- While millions of people hit the road for Labor Day this weekend, coronavirus cases continue to rise in Wisconsin, leaving health experts bracing for another potential surge.

Dr. Muhammad S. Munir is a hospitalist physician at UW Health, and he says the best thing people can do this weekend is to stay home.

"For right now I just think traveling around is going to be an added risk of exposure to infection," Munir said.

Travel experts say nearly 35 million people could travel this Labor Day, making traffic accidents more likely, and adding to the burden of already-packed hospitals. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, coronavirus hospitalizations are ten times higher now than they were on Independence Day.

"Certainly our health care system has enough to deal with right now without taking in a lot of car crash victims, especially when those crashes could be entirely avoided," Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA, said.

On top of heavy travel, several big events that were canceled last year due to the pandemic are slated to come back this weekend, including Summerfest, Taste of Madison and the University of Wisconsin football games.

With cases of the Delta variant rising, event organizers are prepping in any way they can to make things safe for crowds.

At Summerfest, attendants will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

Taste of Madison was moved from the Capitol Square to Madison's Breese Stevens Field so that crowds could be kept to a minimum.

"Having the event off the square makes it a controlled environment which isn't something you don't have downtown," Sara Klemme, President of Madison Festivals, said. "So now there's a controlled entry, a controlled exit and there's limited capacities."

Even with added precautions, health experts say the best option is to stay at home until things calm down.

"Stay safe," Munir said. "Your health is too precious to compromise that for the sake of being out and enjoying a vacation. There will be more vacations to come and hopefully in the future this situation is going to be behind us and it's going to be safer."