Madison alders announce resolution in support of UW Health nurses’ union

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison alders and several nurses held a press conference Thursday, urging UW Health administration to support the creation of an official nurses' union.

According to alder Lindsay Lemmer, a Department of Workforce Development study shows that Wisconsin will see 10,000 vacant nursing positions by the end of the decade.

"One critical way that we can address this crisis-level shortage is by making sure all nurses have the ability to advocate for themselves, their family and their patients. And that's why we are asking the UW hospitals and clinics Authority Board to recognize and allow a fair union election process for nurses before the end of this year," Lemmer said.

Lemmer's said much of the systemic issues plaguing Wisconsin's hospitals stem from passing Act 10 in February 2011, curtailing collective bargaining rights for many public sector workers. According to UW Hospital emergency room nurse Susan Nickel, a lack of union representation has left employees in a precarious position.

"I was here when we had a union since 2014. Without a union, we have been at will employees that management can fire without just cause. That has a large measure of fear for nurses who want to speak up about staffing levels, patient safety, fair treatment," Nickel said.

COVID-19 has only exacerbated previously existing issues, increasing stress on already-overworked staff. According to 13-year emergency room nurse Mariah Clark, nurses have been left behind on important decisions.

"Too many of us have experienced what feels like a total lack of support from hospital executives. And for many elected officials. They call us essential. They call us heroes, but they don't include us in any of the real decision making around staffing, patient safety or protective equipment," Clark said.

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien said that the organization is committed to working together with nurses to created a healthy workplace.

“UW Health leaders and staff nurses work together directly and collaboratively to meet the needs of our patients while following all state and federal laws related to our workforce. Our robust system of nursing shared governance is part of what makes UW Health a great place to work and a place our patients receive truly remarkable care," Kumlien said.

Seven different alders have co-sponsored the resolution, as well as Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. Common Council approved the resolution unanimously at its September 1 meeting.