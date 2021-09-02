Madison announces road closures for upcoming Ironman triathlon

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Ironman Triathlon comes back to town on September 12, and the city of Madison is announcing the necessary road closures for the event.

According to a news release on the city website, the race begins at 6:45 a.m. and goes through midnight. Participants will swim in Lake Monona, bike throughout Dane County and run downtown. Police will permit local traffic when gaps in the competition allow for it, but will not allow through traffic.

The following road closures will be in effect for the duration of the race: