Madison police investigating west side armed robbery

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on the west side of Madison.

According to the incident report, deputies responded to the Stop N Go gas station on Schroeder road at 2:14 pm. Reportedly, the suspect entered the store demanding money and displaying a firearm before leaving on foot. Police describe the suspect as being a 20 to 30-year-old Black male wearing all dark clothing and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 608-255-2345.