MMSD expands enrollment for virtual learning

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Delta variant has many parents rethinking which way their kids will learn this year and virtual learning has become a popular option with parents who have elementary-age kids.

However, some Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) parents are upset to learn the virtual learning slots are already filled.

Raschel Hotchkiss says she feels anxious about sending her child into a classroom this fall.

She feels forced to send her unvaccinated 11-year-old daughter into school because MMSD's 4K- 5 virtual learning has reached its capacity, which makes Hotchkiss uncomfortable.

"With the Delta variant, I just have more heightened concern around that. In December, my daughter is able to get her vaccination and so for us to jump the gun now is really not a great idea," said Hotchkiss.

Hotchkiss said she's so concerned about the Delta variant that she's considering alternative ways for her daughter to learn.

"My only option is to go to homeschooling," said Hotchkiss.

"Our 4k - 5 virtual programs are designed at a capacity of 150 students and we ended up with over 750 families. So when looking at our family's needs, we felt it important to support these families," said Timothy LeMonds, MMSD Executive Director of Communications.

The number of 4K - 5th-grade parents wanting the virtual option, far outpaced MMSD's anticipations, so now the school district is making an enrollment adjustment.

"We're working on a plan to accommodate all of our families who have expressed interest in 4K - 5, virtual learning. We sent a communication to all the families who have signed up or who have expressed their interest in the program to let them know that their student will be placed in our 4k - 5 virtual program," said LeMonds.

LeMonds also said now that the district has opened virtual learning up to all 4K - 5 parents, online instruction with a teacher will start September 13.

Any parent not signed up but interested in virtual learning for their student are asked to express their interest through the district's --Let's Talk-- feature on the web.