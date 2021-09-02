New Beloit superintendent shares his vision for the school year ahead

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Students in the School District of Beloit are kicking off their first days of school.

This week on Wake Up Wisconsin, Dr. Dan Keyser, the newly-appointed district superintendent, appeared on the show to talk about his vision for the upcoming school year.

"I am so fortunate to be in a community that extends its arms out and wraps its arms around our students," Keyser said. "This community supports its school district. It's been great seeing lots of families coming in with smiling faces and dropping off their kids."

Staff also learned a lot during the last school year.

"We're so thankful that we were able to bring back our students in person this year, and our school board has done its due diligence in making sure that we follow the mitigation strategies," Keyser said. "We require masks indoors, and that we feel very confident that through all the protocols, we'll be able to keep our students coming five days a week in-person and give them the most normal year that we possibly can since two years ago."