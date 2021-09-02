Mother Nature isn’t working this Labor Day

MADISON (WKOW) - Other than some light rain leading into the holiday weekend, weather conditions are going to be quiet.

As a high pressure system begins to slide southeast, an area of low pressure will start to slide in overhead and bring the area a chance for rain beginning late Thursday/early Friday morning.

However, the area of low pressure that's moving through isn't exactly... organized. The better area of circulation is farther to our north meaning, our chance for rain on Friday will be scattered with the best chance in the morning hours.

While rain over the last two weeks have helped scale back the drought conditions, this latest round of rain will most likely not be a heavy, wash out event. Moderate to light rain should be expected on Friday.

Scattered, light showers will continue through Saturday before drier air returns overhead for Sunday and Labor Day.