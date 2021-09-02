South Dakota House’s call on AG impeachment may take months

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota legislators are figuring out how to wade through the hundreds of photos, hours of video and more than 1,500 pages of investigative reports over the state attorney general’s crash that killed a pedestrian last year. Republican Gov. Kristi Noem called for Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign before and after he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor traffic charges in the crash. And she had the investigation files sent to Republican House Speaker Spencer Gosch to consider impeaching the state’s top law enforcement official. But it might be months before the House decides whether to proceed with impeachment. The Legislature doesn’t reconvene until January, and Gosch said Thursday that he’ll allow “ample” time to decide.