State tax collections exceed expectations; GOP, Dems try to take credit

MADISON (WKOW) -- State lawmakers received another dose of good budget news Thursday. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau released a memo stating tax collections for the 2020-21 fiscal year surpassed estimates by $319 million.

While the estimated total was $19.25 billion, Wisconsin ended up raking in $19.57 billion; the largest source for the surprise windfall was corporate/franchise tax collects surpassing expectations by $230 million.

The co-chairs of the GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee released a statement touting Republican fiscal restraint as the main driver for the boost in revenue.

“Thanks to Republican leadership, the last several budgets have built the state’s Rainy Day Fund to more than $1.7 billion - all while investing in our strategic priorities,” said Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green.) “We provided significant funding for education, made investments in our roads and infrastructure, and focused on providing access to high quality, affordable health care while planning for the future and cutting taxes.”

Democratic leaders renewed their calls for an increase in state funding for public education; Joint Finance leaders slashed Gov. Tony Evers's proposed spending increase for schools, citing the three rounds of federal pandemic aid districts received.

“It is remarkable that with continued strong economic news the Republican Legislature could add almost zero new funding for K-12 public school classrooms," said Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh). "Today’s news should serve as another opportunity to invest in our future at a time of increased need so local school districts are not forced to make cuts or ask voters to raise property taxes.”

Hintz credited President Joe Biden's push for additional pandemic relief and the Evers administration's vaccine distribution strategy as the biggest reasons for the jump in tax collections.

According to the fiscal bureau's memo, the $19.57 billion in tax collections represented an 11.6 percent increase from tax revenue in the 2019-20 fiscal year. In Wisconsin, the fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30.