Summerfest opens after long delay due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Summerfest returned to Milwaukee Thursday after a long delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is the fourth time we've booked Summerfest. We booked it in June of '20, September of '20, June of '21 and now September of '21... and it's actually gonna happen," the festival's executive director Don Smiley told WISN-TV.

The launch of Summerfest was different than normal. There was no mad rush through the gates, no opening ceremonies and since school is in session, the early crowds were small.

Instead of one long stretch, Summerfest is being spread out from Thursday through Saturday over three consecutive weeks.