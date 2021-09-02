US envoy Kerry says China crucial to handling climate crisis

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. envoy John Kerry says China needs to expand its efforts to reduce carbon emissions to hold back the rise in global temperatures. The State Department says Kerry told Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng in a virtual meeting that there is “no way” for the world to solve the climate crisis without China’s “full engagement and commitment.” China is the world’s largest carbon emitter, producing an estimated 27% of global greenhouse gases, followed by the United States. Kerry is in the eastern Chinese port city of Tianjin for talks on stronger efforts to curb rising temperatures.