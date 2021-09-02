UW Health: RSV cases on the rise since July

MADISON (WKOW) — Cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common respiratory virus among children with similar symptoms to COVID-19, are on the rise.

According to UW Health, cases of RSV have been increasing since July — which doctors say is unusual. Infections are usually more common from January to March.

“We didn’t see it this winter because people were wearing masks, they were staying home, kids weren’t in school or daycare, people were social distancing, so kids just didn’t have contact to spread it,” Dr. Gregory DeMuri, infectious disease pediatrician at UW Health said. “But then this summer when people started gathering more, masking less and kids went back to daycare, we saw this explosion in cases in RSV in July and August and now into September.”

The timing of the RSV surge could put a strain on health care systems because some cases can land kids in hospitals. DeMuri said UW Health has seen many RSV hospitalizations in the last two months, particularly among children two and under.

“Having RSV right now really does put extra stress on hospitals and health systems and in certain parts of the country where cases and hospitalization of RSV are high along with COVID, it is just making matters worse,” said Demuri. “Here in Madison we are able to handle it but it is something we are closely monitoring.”

Since the symptoms of RSV and COVID-19 are similar, Demuri recommends kids with overlapping symptoms get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine. Those overlapping symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and sore throat.

The interaction between COVID-19 and RSV is largely unknown, but UW Health has not seen many dual infections.