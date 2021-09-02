UW-Platteville falls in first game in two seasons

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW)-- UW-Platteville football played in its first game in two seasons when hosting East Texas Baptist University on Thursday night.

The Pioneers jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but the Tigers responded tying the game at 21-21 at halftime. The Tigers then outscored the Pioneers 16-10 in the second half on the way to a 37-31 victory.

For the Pioneers, Quarterback Colin Schuetz had four touchdowns and two interceptions. Wide Receiver Brandt Stare hauled in two touchdowns.

For the Tigers, Quarterback Troy Yowman threw three passing touchdowns. Cornelius Merchant added two rushing touchdowns.

Prior to the game, Pioneers Head Coach Mike Emendorfer talked about his team's excitement to be playing once again.

"Win or lose, we are just grateful to have the opportunity to play," Emendorfer said. "We hope that we can pack the house and just bring Pioneer pride back to this University."