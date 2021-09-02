Wisconsin building materials company donates $1.5 million to Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) announced a donation from Drexel Building Supplies to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County Thursday, more funding for the new McKenzie Regional Workforce Center in Fitchburg.

According to a news release from MABA, the $1.5 million donation is also aimed at its own Skilled Trades Center, part of the new project. The center is currently nearing the end of the design process, and the physical location at 5225 Verona Road is set to be completed by fall 2022.

"It starts with 1 hammer, 1 kid with a dream, and home by home this special group will change the landscape of generating labor and excitement for our industry,” MABA treasurer Keith Batenhorst said in the release.

BGCDC and MABA have raised more than $10 million for the project since June, going along with a $12 million endowment. The project's goal is to promote opportunities in the construction industry among local kids.

The Skilled Trades Center will highlight positions in carpentry, masonry, electrical installation and many other specialized fields. Graduation from the program will put students in line for a litany of local jobs, offering wages in excess of $18 per hour.

"This area of the Workforce Center will focus on teaching kids life skills, hard work, and will prepare them for a career in the construction industry and skilled trades. We are so grateful for Drexel Building Supply and its contribution!” MABA executive director Chad Lawler said in the release.