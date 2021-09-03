A modified Taste of Madison returns this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- Taste of Madison is back this Labor Day Weekend.

The popular summer festival will be held at Breese Stevens Field this year to control how many people are attending.

You can read other FAQs about the event's COVID-19 precautions here.

The event is ticketed this year. You can purchase them on-site or online. They're available for three different time periods Saturday and Sunday, or you can purchase an all-day pass.

