Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St hits another record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed as investors await U.S. jobs numbers some appear to hope will be weak enough to persuade the Federal Reserve to postpone winding down economic stimulus. Tokyo advanced after Wall Street hit a record. Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Mizuho Bank said investors are making “perverse bets” the latest U.S. hiring data will be weak enough to prompt the Fed to put off winding down stimulus that supports stock prices. Investor optimism had been boosted by strong U.S. corporate profits and the spread of coronavirus vaccinations. But the more contagious delta variant and measures to stop it are weighing on business and consumer activity.