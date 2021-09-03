Fire officials optimistic in fight against Lake Tahoe fire

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say the huge California wildfire that has been threatening the Lake Tahoe resort region has calmed down significantly. Officials expressed cautious optimism Friday morning about their ability to prevent it from destroying homes in and around the city of South Lake Tahoe but urged firefighters to continue taking advantage of favorable weather. The fire covers nearly 333 square miles and containment has increased to 29%. A U.S. Forest Service administrator says the fire’s growth rate declined for four straight days and that the increase from Thursday to Friday morning was the lowest in 14 days. Thousands of people heeded evacuation orders but the number of evacuation orders has decreased.