Deadly 1921 coal miner revolt in West Virginia remembered

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A hundred years have passed in West Virginia since a mine industry conflict sparked the largest U.S. uprising since the Civil War. Fed up with poor wages and living conditions, thousands of coal miners marched to unionize in 1921. At least 16 men died in the 12-day Battle of Blair Mountain before the workers surrendered to federal troops sent in by President Warren G. Harding. Their descendants are marching for three days this Labor Day weekend to remember that sacrifice, which ultimately led to better working conditions for most Americans today.