Defendant in 2019 homicide case arrested for felony bail jumping

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Amber Lundgren is now facing a felony bail jumping charge in Sauk County Circuit Court after failing to meet the conditions for her release while awaiting trial for the murder of Christopher Lytle.

According to a Facebook post from the Sauk County Sheriff's Department, as a part of bond conditions Lundgren was required to make daily check-ins with the Richland County Sheriff's Office between 7:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. following her release on November 2, 2020.

However, the Richland County Sheriff's Office reported she did not perform the required check-in on September 1. Lundgren was arrested shortly after and is now interred at the Sauk County Jail.

Lundgren stands accused of shooting Christopher Lytle shortly after picking him up at Ho-Chunk Casino on September 22, 2019. Lundrgren has a new bail hearing on September 3.