DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk to retire

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- After 40 years of healthcare work and playing a major role throughout Wisconsin's COVID-19 response, Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk will retire this September.

According to a news release from Gov. Tony Evers' office, Van Dijk's decades of service have earned well-deserved respect in the state government.

"Julie is the embodiment of public service. Her ability to serve with intellect and expertise while being patient, kind, and compassionate is unparalleled, frankly, and it is among the reasons she has earned the respect and admiration of so many," Evers said in the release.

Van Dijk worked as a nurse before assuming her current position. Current DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake praised her commitment to making healthcare decisions based on data and public visibility.

"She has constantly raised the bar on the quality of our work, including her dedication to data transparency and data-driven policies. I am lucky to have had the pleasure of working alongside her,” Timberlake said in the release.

Deb Standridge will fill the position shortly after Van Dijk's last day on September 10. Standridge was previously in charge of the alternate care facility on the Wisconsin State Fair grounds. She has also served on the board of directors for the Wisconsin Hospital Association.