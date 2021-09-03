‘Dune’ is a dream for Villeneuve, Chalamet, sequel or no

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Director Denis Villeneuve was joined by his “Dune” stars Timothé Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and others at the Venice International Film Festival, before the sci-fi epic’s world premiere Friday night on the Lido. Although great filmmakers have tried and failed to adapt Frank Herbert’s 1965 science-fiction classic, Villeneuve was not deterred. He’s been dreaming it up since he first encountered the book as a teenager and was swept away by the story of the young hero, Paul Atreides. “Dune” is being released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22. The film was delayed a year because of the pandemic.